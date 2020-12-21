OPEN APP
AstraZeneca-Oxford, Russia's Sputnik V to sign cooperation memorandum

1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2020, 04:49 PM IST Staff Writer

Britain's AstraZeneca and Russia's Gamaleya Institute, which developed the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, will sign a memorandum of intent on cooperation on Monday, the Kremlin said.

Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said this month AstraZeneca would start clinical trials to test a combination of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine with the Sputnik V shot to see if this can boost the efficacy of the British drugmaker's vaccine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the combined usage of AstraZeneca's and Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccines may boost the efficacy of vaccination.

Joint trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and UK-Swedish AstraZeneca's vaccine are starting very soon, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Gamaleya research center that developed Sputnik V, said Monday, according to news agency Sputnik News.

"The trials are starting very soon, practically right now. They will not require any big investment and long time simply because the two technologies that underpin AstraZeneca's vaccine and Sputnik V are very similar," Gintsburg said at a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, AstraZeneca and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Sputnik News reported.

Vaccines AZD1222 (developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with the University of Oxford) and Sputnik V are based on adenoviral vectors, into which the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is embedded. At the same time, adenoviruses themselves are deprived of the ability to replicate - they are a system for delivering genetic material (antigens) to the cells of the human body.

