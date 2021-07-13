AstraZeneca, Oxford said to look at adapting Covid vaccine against clot risk

A number of countries suspended use of the Astra shot earlier this year after it emerged that some recipients had developed a rare combination of blood-clotting in the brain with low levels of platelets, which had proved fatal in a small number of cases. Regulators later confirmed there was an association between the vaccine and the condition, with some countries like the U.K. amending guidance and limiting use of the shot to certain age groups deemed at lower risk. Similar infrequent side effects have occurred with the Covid-19 vaccine created by Johnson & Johnson, which also uses an adenoviral technology.