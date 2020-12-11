AstraZeneca partners with RDIF and Gamaleya for AZD1222-Sputnik V combo trial

New Delhi: AstraZeneca plc has partnered with Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and R-Pharm to conduct a clinical trial to assess the safety and immunogenicity of combination of their respective adenovirus-vector vaccines AZD1222 and Sputnik V.

The trial will begin enrolling adults aged 18 and older, AstraZeneca’s Russian subsidiary said.

“We welcome the beginning of this new stage of cooperation between vaccine producers. We are determined to develop this partnership in the future and to start joint production after the new vaccine demonstrates its efficacy in the course of clinical trials," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in another statement by the Russian sovereign fund.

While AZD1222 has been developed by British firm AstraZeneca and University of Oxford, Sputnik V has been co-developed by RDIF and Gamaleya.

“Combinations of different covid-19 vaccines may be an important step in generating wider protection through a stronger immune response and better accessibility," AstraZeneca Russia said in a statement.

“This is why it is important to explore heterologous boosting to make immunisation programmes more flexible, by allowing physicians greater choice at the time of administering vaccines. It is expected that combining vaccines may lead to improved immune response."

In India, while Serum Institute will contract manufacturing up to a billion doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine AZD1222 under the Pune-based firm’s brand "Covishield", Hetero Biopharma Ltd will manufacture and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will sell about 100 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine under different pacts with RDIF.

Both, AZD1222 and Sputnik V, vaccines are double-dose vaccines and both are based on the same platform—adenoviral vector, where the virus contains genetic material of SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein. The adenovirus itself is unable to replicate so it can only act as a carrier of genetic material.

However, there is a crucial difference in the two vaccines. While AstraZeneca’s vaccine uses chimpanzee adenovirus which has no effect on humans, Sputnik V uses two different strains of human adenoviruses in the two doses. The adenovirus is known to cause a mild common cold in humans.

That difference between the two vaccines was hypothesised by some Sputnik V researchers to have caused a significant difference in the efficacy rates of the two vaccines. While two full doses of a single strain of chimpanzee adenovirus vectors led to an efficacy rate of 62% for AstraZeneca’s vaccine, two doses of different strains of human adenovirus vector vaccines led to an efficacy rate of 92% for Sputnik V. Both data were interim.

The theory was that the body became immune to the adenovirus after the first dose, in the case of AZD1222 vaccine, which led to the lower immune efficacy after the second dose, after which RDIF offered AstraZeneca one of its viral vectors for a combination trial.

AstraZeneca is also exploring other combinations of different adenovirus vector vaccines, the statement said.

The UK government also recently announced that it will begin a clinical trial combining the adenovirus vaccines with mRNA technology, which include vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine was recently approved by UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), making the world’s first covid-19 vaccine to receive regulatory approval.

