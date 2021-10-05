AstraZeneca has submitted a request to the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for an emergency use authorisation for its antibody combination AZD7442. If granted, it would be the first long-acting antibody to receive an EUA for Covid-19 prevention.

It is the first long-acting antibody (LAAB) with Phase III data demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in the risk of developing symptomatic Covid-19 compared to placebo, AstraZeneca said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Vulnerable populations such as the immunocompromised often aren’t able to mount a protective response following vaccination and continue to be at risk of developing Covid-19. With this first global regulatory filing, we are one step closer to providing an additional option to help protect against Covid-19 alongside vaccines. We look forward to sharing AZD7442 data for the treatment of Covid-19 later this year," said Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca.

The AstraZeneca medicine was 77 per cent effective in preventing symptomatic Covid in a clinical trial that included patients with high-risk factors for severe infection.

The trial population included people with co-morbidities and who may be in need of additional protection from SARS-CoV-2 infection, the pharma major suggested.

The cocktail can supplement vaccines for people who haven’t mounted a strong response to the shots -- or to protect those who couldn’t be immunised. The news comes just days after Merck & Co. fueled optimism that it will soon have the first medicine to fight Covid-19. Both treatments could offer a simple way to treat many patients before they ever reach the hospital.

Discussions regarding supply agreements for the medicine, called AZD7442, are ongoing with the U.S. government and others around the world. Antibody drugs are more difficult to mass produce.

The U.S. ordered as many as 700,000 doses for delivery in 2021, with the value of the contract partly contingent on the results of a previous trial that failed to show it worked in people explicitly exposed to Covid.

