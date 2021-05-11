OPEN APP
Home >News >World >AstraZeneca shareholders narrowly approve CEO pay package

AstraZeneca investors on Tuesday approved Chief Executive Pascal Soriot's pay package proposal by a narrow margin, after advisory groups said the rewards were excessive.

At an annual meeting of shareholders, 60.19% of votes were cast by shareholders in favour of approving Soriot's pay proposal, which takes his maximum annual bonus for 2021 to 2.5 times his base salary, up from twice his salary and makes him eligible to long-term share awards worth up to 6.5 times his salary, up from 5.5 times.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout