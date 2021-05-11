Subscribe
AstraZeneca shareholders narrowly approve CEO pay package

A general view of the AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, Britain.
1 min read . 11 May 2021 Reuters

  • AstraZeneca investors today approved Chief Executive Pascal Soriot's pay package proposal by a narrow margin, after advisory groups said the rewards were excessive

AstraZeneca investors on Tuesday approved Chief Executive Pascal Soriot's pay package proposal by a narrow margin, after advisory groups said the rewards were excessive.

At an annual meeting of shareholders, 60.19% of votes were cast by shareholders in favour of approving Soriot's pay proposal, which takes his maximum annual bonus for 2021 to 2.5 times his base salary, up from twice his salary and makes him eligible to long-term share awards worth up to 6.5 times his salary, up from 5.5 times.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

