AstraZeneca shareholders narrowly approve CEO pay package

AstraZeneca shareholders narrowly approve CEO pay package1 min read . 11 May 2021
- AstraZeneca investors today approved Chief Executive Pascal Soriot's pay package proposal by a narrow margin, after advisory groups said the rewards were excessive
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
AstraZeneca investors on Tuesday approved Chief Executive Pascal Soriot's pay package proposal by a narrow margin, after advisory groups said the rewards were excessive.
AstraZeneca investors on Tuesday approved Chief Executive Pascal Soriot's pay package proposal by a narrow margin, after advisory groups said the rewards were excessive.
At an annual meeting of shareholders, 60.19% of votes were cast by shareholders in favour of approving Soriot's pay proposal, which takes his maximum annual bonus for 2021 to 2.5 times his base salary, up from twice his salary and makes him eligible to long-term share awards worth up to 6.5 times his salary, up from 5.5 times.
At an annual meeting of shareholders, 60.19% of votes were cast by shareholders in favour of approving Soriot's pay proposal, which takes his maximum annual bonus for 2021 to 2.5 times his base salary, up from twice his salary and makes him eligible to long-term share awards worth up to 6.5 times his salary, up from 5.5 times.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!