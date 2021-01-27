OPEN APP
Home >News >World >AstraZeneca UK COVID vaccine plant evacuated after over a suspicious package
Police cordon off the factory of pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Wockhardt which produces the Covid-19 vaccine in Wrexham (AFP)
Police cordon off the factory of pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Wockhardt which produces the Covid-19 vaccine in Wrexham (AFP)

AstraZeneca UK COVID vaccine plant evacuated after over a suspicious package

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 09:50 PM IST Reuters

  • Operated by Wockhardt UK, the plant provides so-called fill-and-finish capacity for AstraZeneca's UK supply chain
  • A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his office was being kept up to date on developments in Wales

Wrexham: A factory in Wales that produces AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine was partially evacuated on Wednesday after it received a suspicious package and police said a bomb disposal unit was dealing with the incident.

Operated by Wockhardt UK, the plant provides so-called fill-and-finish capacity for AstraZeneca's UK supply chain, which is the final manufacturing step of putting vaccines into vials or syringes and packaging them.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan at the 4th FII Summit on Health of Nations Themed 'A CEO' Guide to investigating in the next decade of Global Growth' via video conferencing in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

India to roll out sustained investment in healthcare delivery system: Vardhan

2 min read . 10:53 PM IST
A woman grimaces as a healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19.

Oxford scientists expect some vaccine data on UK mutant virus by next week

1 min read . 10:52 PM IST
A wreath is laid at the monument to the Heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, to recognise Holocaust victims. The Warsaw commemoration is part of world observances of the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Nazi German death camp where some 1.1 million people, mostly Jewish, were killed during World War II. Most observances were held online, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and only few people attended the ceremony at the monument.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic

4 min read . 10:43 PM IST
Newly confirmed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington,DC on January 27, 2021. (Photo by CARLOS BARRIA / POOL / AFP)

On day 1, Secretary of State Blinken commits to rebuilding US diplomacy worldwide

1 min read . 10:42 PM IST

AstraZeneca has agreed to supply Britain with 100 million doses of the vaccine it developed with Oxford University.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his office was being kept up to date on developments in Wales.

AstraZeneca is also currently in a dispute with the European Union after it cut vaccine supplies to the bloc due to production issues at its Belgian factory.

"Wockhardt UK in Wrexham this morning received a suspicious package to site. All relevant authorities were immediately notified and engaged," the company said, referring to its facility outside the town of Wrexham in north Wales.

"Upon expert advice we have partially evacuated the site pending a full investigation. The safety of our employees and business continuity remain of paramount importance," it said.

Local police confirmed that a bomb disposal unit was on site and advised the public to avoid the area.

"We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on the Wrexham Industrial Estate," they said in a statement.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout