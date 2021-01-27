Subscribe
AstraZeneca UK COVID vaccine plant evacuated after over a suspicious package
Police cordon off the factory of pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Wockhardt which produces the Covid-19 vaccine in Wrexham

AstraZeneca UK COVID vaccine plant evacuated after over a suspicious package

1 min read . 09:50 PM IST Reuters

  • Operated by Wockhardt UK, the plant provides so-called fill-and-finish capacity for AstraZeneca's UK supply chain
  • A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his office was being kept up to date on developments in Wales

Wrexham: A factory in Wales that produces AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine was partially evacuated on Wednesday after it received a suspicious package and police said a bomb disposal unit was dealing with the incident.

Operated by Wockhardt UK, the plant provides so-called fill-and-finish capacity for AstraZeneca's UK supply chain, which is the final manufacturing step of putting vaccines into vials or syringes and packaging them.

AstraZeneca has agreed to supply Britain with 100 million doses of the vaccine it developed with Oxford University.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his office was being kept up to date on developments in Wales.

AstraZeneca is also currently in a dispute with the European Union after it cut vaccine supplies to the bloc due to production issues at its Belgian factory.

"Wockhardt UK in Wrexham this morning received a suspicious package to site. All relevant authorities were immediately notified and engaged," the company said, referring to its facility outside the town of Wrexham in north Wales.

"Upon expert advice we have partially evacuated the site pending a full investigation. The safety of our employees and business continuity remain of paramount importance," it said.

Local police confirmed that a bomb disposal unit was on site and advised the public to avoid the area.

"We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on the Wrexham Industrial Estate," they said in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

