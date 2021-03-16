OPEN APP
Home >News >World >AstraZeneca, US agree 500,000 more supplies of COVID-19 antibody cocktail

AstraZeneca will supply up to half a million extra doses of its experimental antibody-based COVID-19 combination therapy to the United States, in a bright spot for the company after more governments suspended use of its vaccine over safety fears.

The antibody therapy, which has yet to be approved by U.S. regulators, is designed to treat the disease rather than prevent it like the vaccine, which several countries have stopped using while reports of blood clots in some people are investigated.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Nankana Sahib: Sikh devotees participate in a religious procession at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Nanak Dev Ji, in Nankana Sahib District of Pakistan, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_12_2019_000157B)

Covid-19: Govt denied permission to Sikh jatha to visit Pakistan's Nankana Sahib

1 min read . 04:19 PM IST
Globally, around 60% of UHNWIs have reassessed their succession planning during the pandemic. Photo: iStockphoto

Ultra-wealthy Indians reassessing attitude on succession plans

1 min read . 04:16 PM IST
People wearing face masks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, hold China flags attend a flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square on National Day to mark the 71st anniversary of the founding of People's Republic of China, in Beijing, China October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China to issue visas to foreigners who have taken Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

2 min read . 04:04 PM IST
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman in February budget had said that the government’s ambition was to have a lending portfolio of at least ₹5 trillion for this institution in about three years. (ANI Photo)

Cabinet clears setting up of development finance institution

1 min read . 03:56 PM IST

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Tuesday the $205 million U.S. extension for 500,000 antibody doses builds on a contract agreed with government agencies in October for initial supplies of 200,000 doses of the antibody cocktail, AZD7442.

The treatment is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies, London-listed AstraZeneca said, adding that the new agreement is contingent on an emergency use approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"The US Government's support is critical in helping accelerate the development of AZD7442," AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said.

The total value of the deal now stands at $726 million for up to 700,000 doses. AZD7442 is being evaluated in late-stage trials, the company said, adding that it currently does not expect any changes to its 2021 forecasts due to the deal.

While AstraZeneca has undergone a rollercoaster ride with its COVID-19 vaccine, it has been working on developing new treatments and repurposing its existing drugs to prevent and treat coronavirus infections.

Monoclonal antibodies, such as the ones being used in AZD7442, are synthetically manufactured copies of the human body's natural infection-fighting proteins, and are already being used to treat some types of cancers.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

A series of issues have bogged down the drugmaker's vaccine rollout: including pauses in trials, questions over the most effective dosing, and supply problems. Share gains from optimism around the cheap and easy-to-ship shot have also been decimated.

On Tuesday, the stock was up 1.5% at 7,090 pence in early trading. At its peak in July last year, the company hit 10,120 pence.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Philippa Fletcher)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout