AstraZeneca, US agree 500,000 more supplies of COVID-19 antibody cocktail

(Photo: Reuters)

2 min read . 02:41 PM IST

Pushkala Aripaka, Reuters

The antibody therapy, which has yet to be approved by U.S. regulators, is designed to treat the disease rather than prevent it like the vaccine, which several countries have stopped using while reports of blood clots in some people are investigated