AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine can cause ‘TTS in very rare cases': What is it?
AstraZeneca admits its Covid vaccine can cause a rare side effect Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), Fifty-one cases have been lodged in the High Court, seeking damages estimated to be worth up to £100 million.
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has admitted that its Covid-19 vaccine can cause a rare side effect known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome' (TTS), according to a report by the London-based newspaper The Telegraph. The admission was made in court documents for the first time since rolling out of the vaccine.