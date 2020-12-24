AstraZeneca vaccine data submitted for UK regulatory body approval

The United Kingdom 's (UK) health secretary, Matt Hancock, on Wednesday said that AstraZeneca had submitted a full data package about its Covid-19 vaccine to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ( MHRA ) for approval.

"I'm delighted that the University of Oxford/ AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in the UK, has submitted its full data package to the MHRA for approval. This is the next step towards a decision on the deployment of the coronavirus vaccine," Matt Hancock, UK Health Minister wrote in a tweet.

"Amid all of this difficulty, the great hope for 2021 is of course on the vaccine," he said.

He further stated, "This is the next step towards a decision on the deployment of the vaccine, which is already being manufactured including here in the UK."

We are of course continuing to deploy the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which is being delivered now from over 500 sites all across the UK, and we're adding more all of the time and accelerating the roll-out," Hancock added.









