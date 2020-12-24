Subscribe
Home >News >World >AstraZeneca vaccine data submitted for UK regulatory body approval
1 min read . 06:12 AM IST ANI

  • UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said This is the next step towards a decision on the deployment of the coronavirus vaccine

The United Kingdom's (UK) health secretary, Matt Hancock, on Wednesday said that AstraZeneca had submitted a full data package about its Covid-19 vaccine to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for approval.

"I'm delighted that the University of Oxford/ AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in the UK, has submitted its full data package to the MHRA for approval. This is the next step towards a decision on the deployment of the coronavirus vaccine," Matt Hancock, UK Health Minister wrote in a tweet.

Also Read | Inside the farmer disquiet at Delhi’s doorstep

"Amid all of this difficulty, the great hope for 2021 is of course on the vaccine," he said.

He further stated, "This is the next step towards a decision on the deployment of the vaccine, which is already being manufactured including here in the UK."

We are of course continuing to deploy the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which is being delivered now from over 500 sites all across the UK, and we're adding more all of the time and accelerating the roll-out," Hancock added.

