AstraZeneca says antibody cocktail Evusheld works against Omicron in study

Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “This study shows Evusheld retains neutralisation activity against the Omicron variant. By combining two potent antibodies with different and complementary activities against the virus, Evusheld was designed to evade potential resistance with the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants. Evusheld is the first long-acting antibody to receive emergency use authorisation in the US for pre-exposure prophylaxis of Covid-19, in addition to authorisations in other countries, and we are working with regulators on applications for the use of Evusheld in treating Covid-19."