AstraZeneca PLC’s Covid-19 vaccine was shown to be safe and 79% effective in preventing symptomatic disease in widely anticipated U.S. clinical trials, providing a vote of confidence for the shot and a pathway for its authorization in the U.S.

The interim trial data showed the vaccine, developed in partnership with the University of Oxford, was 80% effective in participants aged 65 and over, a group previous AstraZeneca trials lacked in large numbers. The shot was also found to be 100% effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalization across ages and ethnicities.

The company said it would continue to analyze the data and prepare to request emergency authorization in the U.S. in coming weeks.

If approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the vaccine could be available as early as next month, joining three other approved shots in America’s accelerating vaccine drive.

The shot is already widely used elsewhere. The U.S. trials provide the largest-scale clinical tests yet of the vaccine amid widespread scrutiny of its efficacy and reports of serious blood-clotting issues in a very small number of people in Europe who received the shot. The U.S. trials identified no increased risk of serious blood clotting.

A summary of the U.S. trial results, released Monday, didn’t break out data on efficacy against Covid-19 variants. The results haven’t yet been reviewed by independent researchers. AstraZeneca said the analysis will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

Blood clotting concerns led more than a dozen European countries, including Germany and Italy, to temporarily halt use of the vaccine this month. Most resumed administering the vaccine after European and U.K. medicine regulators again endorsed the shot’s use despite the rare clotting issues. The cases weren’t proven to be linked to the vaccine, but regulators said they couldn’t rule out a connection, either.

They said the vaccine is an important weapon in preventing death and serious illness resulting from Covid-19 and that its benefits outweigh potential risks. The U.K. alone has administered more than 11 million doses of the vaccine.

AstraZeneca said Monday that independent U.S. safety monitors ran a specific review of severe blood clotting, or serious thrombotic events, based on the trial data, including a severe condition known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, or CVST, that has been reported to be linked to a very small number of deaths in Europe among people who received the vaccine. It found no increased risk of thrombosis among 21,583 participants who received at least one dose of the vaccine, and no cases of CVST, AstraZeneca said.

The blood-clotting issues that have arisen in Europe’s rollout of the vaccine in recent weeks are so rare, however, researchers say they are unlikely to show up in clinical trials, even ones as large as the U.S. trial

Much is riding on global acceptance of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot, which is the most widely used in many parts of the globe, and the cheapest.

The vaccine has been authorized for use in more than 70 countries, and is core to plans to supply hundreds of millions of doses to poor and middle-income countries this year. The vaccine can be stored and transported using normal refrigeration, and can last for more than six months at that temperature.

The U.S. trial involved 32,449 participants aged 18 and over, with roughly 20% aged 65 or over. The data analysis is based on 141 symptomatic Covid-19 cases, meaning that 141 participants fell ill. Clinical trials of vaccines depend on dozens of participants developing infections to measure how well shots work compared with trial volunteers who receive a placebo.

The U.S. trials provide a much clearer set of data for the vaccine than previous trials. U.K. trial results of the vaccine, released late last year, presented a range of efficacy, between 62% and 90%, depending on a number of factors including dosing. That range was difficult to compare with U.S. trial results of rival vaccines, one from Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNTech SE and another from Moderna Inc. Both were found to be more than 94% effective in U.S. trials. While still well short of that efficacy rate, AstraZeneca’s 79% is much higher than the 50% benchmark set by global regulators.

The U.S. in late February authorized the Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson for the U.S. market. That one-dose shot was found to be 66.1% effective at protecting people from developing moderate and severe cases of Covid-19 at least 28 days after vaccination.

The U.S. provided more than $1 billion in funding to support the development of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The U.S. trial, which started recruiting volunteers there and in Chile and Peru in August, was standardized to meet FDA guidelines, measuring the results of two doses four weeks apart. AstraZeneca said stretching out doses—which the U.K. and other countries have done—could boost the efficacy of the vaccine further.

A shot’s actual efficacy may differ significantly from the carefully controlled environments of human clinical trials. As vaccine drives kick into high gear in many places, including the U.S. and U.K., more data about how the various vaccines perform among different demographics in the real world will become available.

Already, data drawn heavily from the U.K.’s mass vaccination drive has shown a single shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be around 70% effective, and highly effective in preventing death and hospitalizations. The U.K. real-world data suggest that separating the two doses by about 12 weeks helped boost immunity, resulting in around 80% efficacy among people 70 years or older, after the second shot.

AstraZeneca has promised to supply 3 billion doses this year at no profit. Public-health experts have worried the complex trial results last year, tensions between AstraZeneca and European officials over production shortfalls and the blood clotting concerns could do lasting damage to the vaccine’s reputation.

The U.S. vaccination rollout has faced challenges in supply and distribution. But both the production and administration of shots have picked up in recent weeks. Now, some 2.5 million people in the U.S. are vaccinated daily on average, up from about 500,000 in early January.

But many people who want a vaccine can’t get one. Stockpiles of AstraZeneca vaccine can’t be used in the U.S. until the shot gets FDA authorization.

Last week, the Biden administration announced plans to send 4 million doses of the stockpiled AstraZeneca vaccine in the U.S. to Canada in Mexico, as a loan ahead of potential authorization. Officials said no deal was finalized.

The U.S. said it has 7 million “releasable doses" of the AstraZeneca vaccine. In total, the country has ordered 300 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, including a contract for 200 million doses for the Department of Defense.

