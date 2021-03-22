AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe, 79% effective in late-stage US trials

The U.S. trials provide a much clearer set of data for the vaccine than previous trials. U.K. trial results of the vaccine, released late last year, presented a range of efficacy, between 62% and 90%, depending on a number of factors including dosing. That range was difficult to compare with U.S. trial results of rival vaccines, one from Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNTech SE and another from Moderna Inc. Both were found to be more than 94% effective in U.S. trials. While still well short of that efficacy rate, AstraZeneca’s 79% is much higher than the 50% benchmark set by global regulators.