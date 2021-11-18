AstraZeneca Plc on Thursday cemented its lead in bringing a preventative COVID-19 shot for the non-infected to market for people who do not respond well to vaccines, saying its antibody drug cocktail offered 83% protection over six months.

The therapy, called AZD7442 or Evusheld, had previously been shown to confer 77% protection against symptomatic illness after three months, in an earlier readout of the late-stage PROVENT trial in August.

The Anglo-Swedish firm also said a separate study in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 showed a higher dose of AZD7442 cut the risk of symptoms worsening by 88% when given within three days of first symptoms.

The treatment is given in one go, as two sequential shots in the arm.

The U.K. has started an expedited review of the drug, and the company plans to file for authorization in the European Union shortly.

The results indicate the drug can offer “my vulnerable patients with the long-lasting protection they urgently need," Hugh Montgomery, professor of intensive-care medicine at University College London and principal investigator on the the trial, said in a statement. He pointed to the evidence of lasting protection even as the delta variant surged.

The data from both trials -- known as Provent and Tackle -- adds to positive outcomes reported earlier this year.

The Provent trial was designed specifically for people who may not respond adequately to vaccines, such as transplant patients and those undergoing chemotherapy. There were no cases of severe Covid-19 or related deaths among those receiving the drug in those tests. In the placebo arm, five people developed severe versions of the disease and two died, the company said.

The Tackle outpatient trial also focused on those at risk of severe disease with conditions including cancer, diabetes and obesity. About 52% of participants identified as Hispanic or Latino. The new 88% efficacy number applied to those patients who had been symptomatic for three days or less. Both trials found the cocktail was generally well-tolerated.

An initial readout in August found the cocktail prevented symptomatic disease in high-risk individuals by 77%, while the drug was shown to halve the risk of mild-to-moderate disease worsening in results published in October.

For AstraZeneca's PROVENT trial, close to 5,200 participants without an infection were randomly split into two groups, with one volunteer receiving an ineffective placebo without knowing for every two receiving Evusheld.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

