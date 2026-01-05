Astrologer predicts teenager will lose something valuable on New Year’s Day: Then, he got arrested; here's why

A Thai astrologer has been arrested for stealing a teenage girl’s phone. The man stole her iPhone soon after predicting that she would face bad luck on New Year’s Day.

According to Khaosod, the 38-year-old man was offering fortune-telling services outside a temple in Pattaya on January 1. A 19-year-old woman, identified as Pim, approached him around 6 AM.

He warned her that she would soon lose something of great value. Then, he asked for money to prevent the misfortune. Pim refused to pay.

Soon after leaving, Pim realised her iPhone 13 Pro was missing. She remembered placing the phone beside her during the session. She returned to the spot to find nothing. Then, it led to a police complaint.

When questioned, the man claimed the loss proved his prediction was correct. He even described how the supposed thief looked.

This response made the teenager suspicious. She immediately asked nearby people for help. Police were called. They later found the missing phone inside the astrologer’s bag. It was hidden in a box meant for face masks.

The man allegedly admitted to stealing the phone and begged Pim not to file a complaint. He said that he needed money and was a first-time offender.

The astrologer was taken into custody at Pattaya City Police Station. Police seized the phone and his fortune-telling items. The phone was returned to Pim.

Bangalore fortune teller In January 2025, Bengaluru police arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly stealing gold worth ₹8 lakh. He allegedly posed as a mendicant fortune teller.

The accused, BM Venkataramana from Ramanagara district, was arrested on 10 January. The man, dressed as a fortune teller, was spotted acting suspiciously during a routine patrol in Bommanahalli.

The crime took place in March 2024 in Virat Nagar. According to police, Venkataramana approached a homemaker and claimed he could predict her future.

He convinced her to perform a ritual, asking her to place all her gold jewellery and rice into earthen pots. While chanting mantras, he secretly swapped the pot containing gold with one filled with rice.

