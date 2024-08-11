Astronaut Sunita Williams stuck in space: Her husband says it’s her ‘happy place’

  • NASA test pilots Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams launched aboard Boeing Starliner capsule on June 5 and the two astronauts were expected to be in space for only eight days

Published11 Aug 2024, 09:00 PM IST
A file photo of US astronaut Sunita Williams.
A file photo of US astronaut Sunita Williams.(AP)

It’s been more than two months since astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) because of technical problems with their Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

But their families seem to be less worried, claiming both the astronauts must be enjoying their job in space.

Michael, husband of Indian-origin Sunita Williams has said that the space is her “happy place” even if she’s stuck there indefinitely, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

NASA test pilots Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams launched aboard Boeing's new Starliner capsule on June 5 and the two astronauts were expected to be in space for only eight days.

But helium leaks and thruster failures, that almost derailed their arrival at the ISS, have kept them there much longer than planned.

Williams and Wilmore’s stay on the ISS has been extended indefinitely as the NASA has said that their mission with the Boeing Starliner could last eight months, with a return possibly happening in February.

 

Presently, Williams and Wilmore are with seven other astronauts on the ISS. They usually spend their days with scientific research and maintenance of the spacecraft – and also produce educational content such as answering live questions with students and schoolchildren, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Earlier, NASA's commercial crew program director Steve Stich had said that the earliest the Starliner astronauts might return is the end of July.

Wilmore’s family is also calm about his extended stay in space.

“You know, we probably don’t expect him until February, February or March,” said Wilmore’s wife Deanna, as per a New York Post report.

 

His family also said that they Facetime with him several times throughout most days to stay in touch, reported New York Post.

“It is so cool, he gives us a lot of Earth views, I especially like seeing the sunset,” Wilmore’s daughter Daryn told WVLT in Nashville.

Five thrusters failed as the capsule approached the space station on June 6, a day after liftoff. Four have since been reactivated. Wilmore said there should be enough working thrusters to get him and Williams out of orbit.

“That mantra you've heard, failure is not an option, that's why we are staying here now," Wilmore had said. “We trust that the tests that we're doing are the ones we need to do to get the right answers, to give us the data that we need to come back.”

