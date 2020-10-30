To identify asymptomatic individuals with the Covid-19 virus , Oxford University will trial a new testing technology, according to an announcement on Thursday.

The university will be taking part in a new pilot scheme to assess the use of Lateral Flow Tests (LFTs), a new coronavirus test designed to identify asymptomatic individuals with the deadly virus.

Over the next few weeks, the trials of the technology will go ahead across Britain. It is also expected that the tests will produce results within minutes.

Individuals swab their nose and throat to collect a sample, and then insert it into a tube of liquid for a short time, according to a statement from the Oxford University.

As part of the study, some staff and students of the University of Oxford will be offered tests. They will also be trained in how to process and record results using the UK’s test-and-trace application.

The study will track how many people take up the offer of testing, how many carry on doing the tests regularly, and how many cases of the deadly virus are detected. It is envisaged that participants will be tested over a few weeks.

For now, the study has been opened up to Merton College and St Hilda’s College. Participation is completely voluntary, the university said.

Oxford, which is also working on a potential vaccine with AstraZeneca, is developing the pilot test programme in partnership with the UK’s Department of Health, Public Health England and Durham University.

What is Lateral Flow Test

The LFT is one of a number of new testing technologies for Covid-19 currently being trialled across the UK. It is hoped it will help identify those most at risk of spreading coronavirus (those who are infectious, but not aware of this) and enable them to alter their behaviour accordingly, thereby breaking the chains of transmission and reducing the infection rate.

The pilot scheme will help understand how best to use the technology and how it could be operationalised in the real world as part of broader virus testing strategies beyond the polymerise chain reaction (PCR) test.

LFTs have already been validated and undergone clinical testing. If LFTs are able to detect enough people with Covid-19 before they get symptoms, they could help prevent the spread of the infection.

On Oxford’s testing, Professor Gavin Screaton, Head of Medical Sciences Division at the University of Oxford said: "Through Oxford’s Testing for COVID-19: Early Alert Service (EAS) the University has been operating a comprehensive testing service, seven days a week, for all staff and students out of two testing pods, one at the Radcliffe Observatory Quarter (ROQ) and the other at the Old Road Campus (ORC) in Headington since August."

Professor Louise Richardson, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford said: "We have all looked on with pride as our medics have worked tirelessly to develop a vaccine, discover therapeutics and assume a leading role in the global effort against COVID-19. I am very pleased that this new FACTS research pilot will provide an opportunity for a much larger segment of our community to participate in advancing knowledge of this virus and effective means of countering it."

