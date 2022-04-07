Former Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, Yadoulah Shahbazi becomes a US citizen at nearly 97 years of age. Shahbazi has taken an oath of allegiance in the United States last week.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services, in its official statement, said, "Last week in Los Angeles, at almost 97 years old, he took the Oath of Allegiance to become a #NewUSCitizen."

Shahbazi said he would proudly defend the US, a country that has embraced him and his family with open arms.

"I would like to express our deepest gratitude for all USCIS has done for us today," Shahbazi added.

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Iran Yadoulah Shahbazi became a #NewUSCitizen at nearly 97 years old. Shahbazi fled Iran after being sentenced to death for serving as deputy prime minister to Amir Abass Hoyveda. pic.twitter.com/JR0OsWI2m0 — USCIS (@USCIS) April 6, 2022

Shahbazi had fled from Iran after being sentenced to death for serving as Deputy Prime Minister to Amir Abass Hoyveda.

Amir Abass Hoyveda was the longest to serve as prime minister in the history of Iran. The Iranian economist and politician, led Iran as Prime Minister from 27 January 1965 to 7 August 1977. Also, Hoyveda had served as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance in Mansur's cabinet.

However, after the Iranian Revolution, Hoyveda was tried by a newly established Revolutionary Court for a host of accusations and executed on April 7, 1979.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.