At Dubai airport, travellers' eyes become their passports

According to Emirates' biometric privacy statement, the airline links passengers' faces with other personally identifying data, including passport and flight information, retaining it for “as long as it is reasonably necessary for the purposes for which it was collected." The agreement offered few details about how the data will be used and stored, beyond saying that while the company didn't make copies of passengers' faces, other personal data “can be processed in other Emirates' systems."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}