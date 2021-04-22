At Earth Day climate summit, Biden pushes for sharp cut to greenhouse-gas emissions
- Some countries call on rich nations to shoulder more responsibility
President Biden told world leaders that the U.S. is committed to sharply cutting its greenhouse-gas emissions in the next decade, as other countries also promised climate action and some urged rich nations to shoulder more responsibility.
“No nation can solve this crisis on our own," Mr. Biden said at the start of a two-day virtual climate summit at the White House. “All of us, and particularly those of us that represent the world’s largest economies, we have to step up."
