Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >At Earth Day climate summit, Biden pushes for sharp cut to greenhouse-gas emissions

At Earth Day climate summit, Biden pushes for sharp cut to greenhouse-gas emissions

Premium
US President Joe Biden.
8 min read . 10:47 PM IST TIMOTHY PUKO, The Wall Street Journal

  • Some countries call on rich nations to shoulder more responsibility

President Biden told world leaders that the U.S. is committed to sharply cutting its greenhouse-gas emissions in the next decade, as other countries also promised climate action and some urged rich nations to shoulder more responsibility.

“No nation can solve this crisis on our own," Mr. Biden said at the start of a two-day virtual climate summit at the White House. “All of us, and particularly those of us that represent the world’s largest economies, we have to step up."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Should you watch the 2021 Oscars? A skeptic’s guide

7 min read . 11:18 PM IST
Premium

Oxygen Express train to soon reach Bokaro Steel Plant to bring supply to UP

1 min read . 11:15 PM IST
Premium

Over 750 doctors, health workers of Bihar's 6 hospitals test Covid positive

2 min read . 11:11 PM IST
Premium

Subhash Chandra denies having stake in Dish TV

1 min read . 11:09 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.