At G-7, Biden and European leaders agree to finance Ukraine using Russian assets
Ken Thomas , Laurence Norman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Jun 2024, 09:16 PM IST
SummaryThe leaders hope the decision will shore up Ukraine’s finances as it fights against the two-year-old Russian invasion.
FASANO, Italy—President Biden and key European leaders reached an agreement to finance Ukraine with a loan of up to $50 billion, backed by the profits on frozen Russian assets.
