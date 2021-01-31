At least 1,000 detained at pro-Navalny Russia-wide protests: Report

At least 1,000 detained at pro-Navalny Russia-wide protests: Report1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 04:19 PM IST
The OVD-Info monitor said 1,009 people had been detained, including 142 in Moscow where protesters were gathering in various locations
Police detained more than 1,000 people including dozens in Moscow during demonstrations across Russia on Sunday calling for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a monitor said.
The OVD-Info monitor said 1,009 people had been detained, including 142 in Moscow where protesters were gathering in various locations after police locked down access to the city centre.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
