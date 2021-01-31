Subscribe
Home >News >World >At least 1,000 detained at pro-Navalny Russia-wide protests: Report
Police detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny

At least 1,000 detained at pro-Navalny Russia-wide protests: Report

1 min read . 04:19 PM IST AFP

The OVD-Info monitor said 1,009 people had been detained, including 142 in Moscow where protesters were gathering in various locations

Police detained more than 1,000 people including dozens in Moscow during demonstrations across Russia on Sunday calling for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a monitor said.

Police detained more than 1,000 people including dozens in Moscow during demonstrations across Russia on Sunday calling for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a monitor said.

The OVD-Info monitor said 1,009 people had been detained, including 142 in Moscow where protesters were gathering in various locations after police locked down access to the city centre.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

