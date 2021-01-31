At least 1,000 detained at pro-Navalny Russia-wide protests: Report

The OVD-Info monitor said 1,009 people had been detained, including 142 in Moscow where protesters were gathering in various locations

Police detained more than 1,000 people including dozens in Moscow during demonstrations across Russia on Sunday calling for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a monitor said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

