At least 1,000 detained at pro-Navalny Russia-wide protests: Report

At least 1,000 detained at pro-Navalny Russia-wide protests: Report1 min read . 04:19 PM IST
The OVD-Info monitor said 1,009 people had been detained, including 142 in Moscow where protesters were gathering in various locations
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The OVD-Info monitor said 1,009 people had been detained, including 142 in Moscow where protesters were gathering in various locations
Police detained more than 1,000 people including dozens in Moscow during demonstrations across Russia on Sunday calling for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a monitor said.
Police detained more than 1,000 people including dozens in Moscow during demonstrations across Russia on Sunday calling for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a monitor said.
The OVD-Info monitor said 1,009 people had been detained, including 142 in Moscow where protesters were gathering in various locations after police locked down access to the city centre.
The OVD-Info monitor said 1,009 people had been detained, including 142 in Moscow where protesters were gathering in various locations after police locked down access to the city centre.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.