At least 11 killed, 59 hurt in South Korea as car parts factory fire death toll rises; three missing—what we know so far

At least 11 people have died in the fire at a South Korean car parts factory, authorities said on Saturday as rescue operations continued to find missing workers.
Remains of the 11th victim was recovered from the charred wreckage of the plant around noon on Saturday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said citing authorities.
The fire, which broke out in the central city of Daejeon on Friday, left at least 59 injured, including two firefighters. Of these, 25 are seriously injured, while 34 have suffered minor injuries.
Some people were injured when they jumped out of the building to escape the flames, while others suffered from smoke inhalation, officials said. Four, meanwhile, underwent surgeries for broken bones or other injuries, AP reported.
Three others remain missing and search and rescue operations are underway to locate them, with officials now using heavy equipment to remove debris.
The fire broke out at around 1.17 pm local time on Friday, when a total of 170 workers were inside the car parts factory in Daejeon.
While firefighters rushed to the spot, they were initially unable to enter the building due to concerns over structural integrity and a possible collapse.
The firefighting effort was also complicated by the presence of 200 kilograms of sodium inside the building, which had the risk of exploding if poorly handled.
With the blaze growing, around 120 vehicles and pieces of equipment were pressed into service to bring it under control, AP reported. Aircraft, an unmanned water canon vehicle, and two firefighting robots were among the resources utilized to bring the fire under control.
It took firefighters about 10 hours and 30 minutes to fully extinguish the blaze, Yonhap reported citing authorities.
While the cause of the blaze is not known, it appeared to have spread rapidly, with witnesses reporting an explosion as well. Investigations are expected to reveal further details.
President Lee Jae Myung has called for the full mobilization of personnel and equipment to support ongoing rescue operations.
Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and if possible, visually engaging narratives. He has nearly 10 years of experience in digital media, and has been an Associate Editor with Mint for five months.<br><br> Shiladitya holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, and two master's degrees in Development Studies and Sociology from TISS, Hyderabad and Delhi School of Economics respectively.<br><br> Shiladitya has also completed a Data Journalism fellowship with Google News Initiative (GNI), where he was a standout performer. He was subsequently invited as a speaker to GNI's AI Skills Workshop held in 2025, where he shared his previous work and experience in leveraging generative AI tools for data visualization with an audience of senior newsroom editors.<br><br> Prior to joining Mint, Shiladitya was a Chief Sub-Editor with Deccan Herald, and has previously worked for digital media startups NewsBytes and Opoyi. He has also served as an academic editor for Cactus Communications, where he worked with scholars on manuscripts meant for journal publication.<br><br> Shiladitya is based out of Delhi, is an avid reader, and has a keen interest in world affairs, science, philosophy, music, and football.