At least 11 killed as tornadoes leave trail of destruction across US - See pics

10 Photos . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 09:29 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Dozens of tornadoes are believed to have touched down across at least seven states, laying waste to homes and businesses and splintering trees | A view of tornadic funnel swirls across the field in Wapello County in Iowa (Reuters)
1/10Dozens of tornadoes are believed to have touched down across at least seven states, laying waste to homes and businesses and splintering trees | A view of tornadic funnel swirls across the field in Wapello County in Iowa (Reuters)
The twisters sheared roofs and walls from many buildings, flipped over vehicles and downed trees and power lines in Little Rock and large areas east and northeast of the state capital. (Getty Images via AFP)
2/10The twisters sheared roofs and walls from many buildings, flipped over vehicles and downed trees and power lines in Little Rock and large areas east and northeast of the state capital. (Getty Images via AFP)
Tens of thousands lost power as the storms smothered a swath of the country home to some 85 million people. Many were also forced to evacuate after the storms damaged homes. (Getty Images via AFP)
3/10Tens of thousands lost power as the storms smothered a swath of the country home to some 85 million people. Many were also forced to evacuate after the storms damaged homes. (Getty Images via AFP)
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders had declared a state of emergency after the catastrophic storms hit on Friday afternoon.  (Getty Images via AFP)
4/10Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders had declared a state of emergency after the catastrophic storms hit on Friday afternoon.  (Getty Images via AFP)
Gas leaks were reported in Indiana's Sullivan County, and the sheriff’s office ordered people to stay out to make way for emergency responders and utility workers. | A family evacuates from their Walnut Ridge neighborhood in Arkansas. (Getty Images via AFP)
5/10Gas leaks were reported in Indiana's Sullivan County, and the sheriff’s office ordered people to stay out to make way for emergency responders and utility workers. | A family evacuates from their Walnut Ridge neighborhood in Arkansas. (Getty Images via AFP)
A blast of extreme spring weather swept through much of the United States on Friday, menacing the nation's midsection from Texas to the Great Lakes with thunderstorms and tornados. (Getty Images via AFP)
6/10A blast of extreme spring weather swept through much of the United States on Friday, menacing the nation's midsection from Texas to the Great Lakes with thunderstorms and tornados. (Getty Images via AFP)
The storm system also affected other areas in somewhat different ways. Hail broke windows on cars and buildings in Illinois and blizzard conditions whipped parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, cutting power to some customers in the Twin Cities area. Nearly 100 new wildfires were reported on Friday in Oklahoma. (Getty Images via AFP)
7/10The storm system also affected other areas in somewhat different ways. Hail broke windows on cars and buildings in Illinois and blizzard conditions whipped parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, cutting power to some customers in the Twin Cities area. Nearly 100 new wildfires were reported on Friday in Oklahoma. (Getty Images via AFP)
In Belvidere, Illinois, a tornado collapsed the roof of the Apollo Theatre as 260 people attended a heavy metal concert. One person was killed and 28 injured.  |   An overturned truck is seen on the road following a tornado in Whiteland, Indiana (Joel Sparks via REUTERS)
8/10In Belvidere, Illinois, a tornado collapsed the roof of the Apollo Theatre as 260 people attended a heavy metal concert. One person was killed and 28 injured.  |   An overturned truck is seen on the road following a tornado in Whiteland, Indiana (Joel Sparks via REUTERS)
The storms struck just hours after President Joe Biden visited the Mississippi community of Rolling Fork, where tornadoes last week destroyed parts of town. (REUTERS)
9/10The storms struck just hours after President Joe Biden visited the Mississippi community of Rolling Fork, where tornadoes last week destroyed parts of town. (REUTERS)
Recovery and rescue work is currently, underway, with workers using chain saws to cut fallen trees and bulldozers moving material from shattered structures. Utility trucks worked to restore power while first responders sifted through debris for more possible victims.  |   A firefighter checks homes for injured residents after a tornado damaged hundreds of homes and buildings in Arkansas.  (Getty Images via AFP)
10/10Recovery and rescue work is currently, underway, with workers using chain saws to cut fallen trees and bulldozers moving material from shattered structures. Utility trucks worked to restore power while first responders sifted through debris for more possible victims.  |   A firefighter checks homes for injured residents after a tornado damaged hundreds of homes and buildings in Arkansas.  (Getty Images via AFP)
