At least 16 Jeffrey Epstein–related files disappeared from DOJ website including Donald Trump's photo

At least 16 documents vanished from the Justice Department’s public webpage hosting materials related to Jeffrey Epstein — including a photograph featuring U.S. President Donald Trump — within a day of being uploaded, without any explanation from authorities or prior notice to the public, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The missing files, which were available Friday and no longer accessible by Saturday, included images of paintings depicting nude women, and one showing a series of photographs along a credenza and in drawers.

In that image, inside a drawer among other photos, was a photograph of Trump, alongside Epstein, Melania Trump and Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. AP reported.

(This is a developing story; check later for updates)