At least 16 Jeffrey Epstein–related files disappeared from DOJ website including Donald Trump's photo

Sixteen files related to Jeffrey Epstein vanished from the Justice Department'swebpage shortly after being posted.

Mausam Jha
Updated21 Dec 2025, 05:30 AM IST
US President Donald Trump (L); Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffery Epstein (R)
At least 16 documents vanished from the Justice Department’s public webpage hosting materials related to Jeffrey Epstein — including a photograph featuring U.S. President Donald Trump — within a day of being uploaded, without any explanation from authorities or prior notice to the public, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The missing files, which were available Friday and no longer accessible by Saturday, included images of paintings depicting nude women, and one showing a series of photographs along a credenza and in drawers.

In that image, inside a drawer among other photos, was a photograph of Trump, alongside Epstein, Melania Trump and Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. AP reported.

(This is a developing story; check later for updates)

(With inputs from AP)

 
 
