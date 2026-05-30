At least 22 dead, 36 injured after truck carrying Afghan refugees from Pakistan falls into a ditch

At least 22 people have been killed and 36 others injured, most of them women and children, after a truck carrying Afghan refugees from Pakistan overturned on a highway in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday (local time).

The incident occurred in Laghman province on the main highway linking Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul, with Nangarhar province, AP reported, citing Abdul Malik Niazai, the spokesperson for the provincial governor.

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Truck falls into a ditch, kills 22 Niazai added that of those dead, 10 were children and five women, and the injured were taken to hospitals in Nangarhar. The provincial director of public health, Aminullah Sharif, said the accident occurred after the truck fell into a ditch when the driver fell asleep.

The passengers were among thousands of Afghans who recently returned from Pakistan, which launched a crackdown on migrants in 2023 and has since deported or pressured many to leave. Iran also intensified expulsions of Afghan migrants around the same time. Since then, millions of Afghans have returned home from the two countries, including many who were born in Pakistan and had spent decades living and working there.

Afghanistan-Pakistan relations Pakistani authorities have toughened their stance on Afghan migrants and refugees in their country, resulting in an outflow that often includes families travelling with their belongings in trucks, The Guardian reported.

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Figures from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration show that 447,400 Afghans have returned from Pakistan since the start of the year.

Also Read | Suicide bombings in Pak were done by Afghan nationals: Naqvi

Traffic accidents common across Afghanistan Traffic accidents are common across Afghanistan, where roads are poorly maintained, and drivers routinely ignore traffic regulations.

In a separate accident in the eastern province of Nuristan, a car fell off the road into a river on Friday night, injuring the driver and leaving four passengers missing, the governor’s office said on Saturday. Rescue crews were searching for the four, the office said.

In August last year, at least 78 people were killed after a bus collided with a fuel truck in western Afghanistan. The bus was carrying Afghans who were recently deported from Iran. The accident occurred in Guzara district, Herat province, and caused an explosive fire.

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Back in 2025, over 1.5 million people returned to Kabul by August from Tehran and Islamabad, both of which had resorted to forcing migrants out after decades of hosting them, according to the UN migration agency. Many of those deported had often spent years outside the country and arrived without a place to go, with few belongings, and faced challenges resettling in a country marred by endemic poverty and high unemployment.

Several major road accidents involving fuel tankers have occurred in Afghanistan in recent years.

In December 2024, two separate crashes involving buses, a fuel tanker, and a truck on a highway in central Afghanistan left at least 52 people dead.

Earlier, in March 2024, a bus struck a fuel tanker in southern Helmand province, triggering a fire that killed more than 20 people and injured 38 others.

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A similar incident was reported in December 2022 at the Salang Pass, where a fuel tanker overturned and caught fire, resulting in the deaths of 31 people.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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