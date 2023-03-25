At least 23 dead as massive tornado rips through US town, toll likely to rise2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 08:33 PM IST
The videos from the impacted locations are doing rounds on social media where the extent of damage is clearly visible
At least 23 people were killed and many were injured as a strong tornado and thunderstorms ripped through the state of Mississippi in the United States. After the tornado, four people are reportedly missing and the emergency management agency of the state informed that the tornado left a trail of damage for more than 100 miles (160 km).
