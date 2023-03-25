At least 23 people were killed and many were injured as a strong tornado and thunderstorms ripped through the state of Mississippi in the United States. After the tornado, four people are reportedly missing and the emergency management agency of the state informed that the tornado left a trail of damage for more than 100 miles (160 km).

The videos from the impacted locations are doing rounds on social media where the extent of damage is clearly visible. The rescue teams are working on the ground looking for survivors in Silver City, a town of 200 people in Western Mississippi.

F5 tornado strikes Rolling Fork, Mississippi, seven dead reported, but toll likely to rise pic.twitter.com/N6GUl2NcVz — Malinda 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇵🇱🇨🇦🇮🇹🇦🇺🇬🇧🇬🇪🇩🇪🇸🇪 (@TreasChest) March 25, 2023

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency which is managing the aftermath of the situation expects the death toll to rise. "Unfortunately, these numbers are expected to change," it said, referring to the death count.

Storm chasers and observers reported no fewer than 24 tornadoes to the National Weather Service on Friday evening and early Saturday morning. These reports covered a broad geographical area, extending from the western boundary of Mississippi all the way north through the state's center and into Alabama.

Images of devastation released by news networks depicted complete structures reduced to debris and automobiles toppled onto their sides, with individuals making their way through the wreckage in the absence of illumination.

These photos show the devastation after a tornado barreled through Rolling Fork, Mississippi. The storm cut an extremely wide path right through the center of the town. (Photo Credit: Mike Evans WLBT) pic.twitter.com/pxuqOOwjft — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) March 25, 2023

"Many in the MS Delta need your prayer and God's protection tonight," Governor Tate Reeve said in a tweet.

"We have activated medical support-surging more ambulances and other emergency assets for those affected. Search and rescue is active," Reeve added.

A local Brandy Showah told CNN that there were people still trapped inside their houses. "My friend was trapped in her home a few houses down, but we got her out," she said.

"I've never seen anything like this, this was a very great small town, and now it's gone," Showah added.

