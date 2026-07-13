At least 27 killed, 22 critically injured in Bangkok pub fire

A massive fire outbreak at a popular pub in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, has killed 27 people, with another 22 injured in critical condition. According to officials, the fire broke out in the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub in Bangkok's Chatuchak district at 11:57 pm (local time) on Sunday.

27 bodies recovered: Prime Minister Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters at the scene that 27 people died and that several of the injured have been taken to the hospital. He said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“We have recovered 27 bodies; others are being sent to the hospital,” PM Anutin said.

Of those injured and hospitalised, 22 are in critical condition, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt told reporters.

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Another 63 people injured in the incident have been hospitalised, said Suriyachai Rawiwan, director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

“The number of deaths has stabilised at 27,” he told Reuters.

Smoke first seen coming out of circuit breaker While the exact cause of the deadly fire is still being investigated, the Thai Prime Minister, citing a musician who was performing at the venue, said the smoke was first seen coming out of a circuit breaker near the stage before the power went out, and then an explosion was heard and thick smoke quickly filled the place.

Many of the victims were found in the restrooms at the back of the pub, PM Anutin added.

Based on survivor accounts, he said that the pub rapidly filled with smoke after a fire broke out, forcing many to run to the back of the venue near the bathrooms, but there were no fire escapes.

A band member at the venue told local media that smoke suddenly filled the room after the lights briefly went out, followed by a massive explosion and fire.

"After the explosion, I didn't see anybody trying to run; most of them were on the floor asking for help," he told reporters.

"I ran towards the door from the stage, about five metres. It was dark and there was smoke, no oxygen."

Chakrit Khongkom, a firefighter who was among the first to arrive at the scene after the fire broke out, said many patrons were stranded inside and several were trying to escape from the back of the venue. The few people coming through the front of the venue were burned.

"The fire was not that aggressive, but the smoke had engulfed 100% of the venue. The smoke was everywhere," he told Reuters. "Most of the survivors were choking on smoke."

According to Bangkok Governor Chadchart, the pub had obtained the necessary permits and had fire exits, but the fire spread rapidly and smoke filled the room, potentially making it hard for patrons to escape.

Worst pub fire accidents in Thailand Sunday’s fire tragedy was one of the worst such accidents in the global tourism hotspot’s history. The Southeast Asian nation has seen similar tragedies in the past. In 2022, 14 people were killed by a fire at a music pub in the eastern part of the country.