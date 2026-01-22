At least 3 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Australia a month after Bondi Beach massacre—what we know

At least three people were killed and another was injured on Thursday in a shooting in a town in Australia's New South Wales state, AP reported, citing police.

Police said emergency services were called to an address at Lake Cargelligo, a town of around 1,500 people, following reports of a shooting.

Among those killed are two women and a man, while another man was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police have not confirmed whether one person or several carried out the shooting; they said the shooter remains at large. Local media also reported that authorities have not yet apprehended the gunman.

Police urged people to steer clear of the area, advising residents to remain indoors as the situation unfolds.

The Sydney Morning Herald has described the incident as a suspected domestic violence attack, adding that authorities are still searching for the suspect and have deployed heavily armed tactical police.

A local media outlet reported that the gunman escaped from the scene in a vehicle belonging to the local council.

Thursday's shooting comes a little over a month after the terror attack on Bondi Beach in Sydney, which left 15 people dead and nearly 40 injured.

The shooting also happened just a day after Australia’s Parliament approved new anti-hate speech and gun control legislation following the Bondi Beach attack.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed the passage of the laws, saying, "At Bondi, the terrorists had hate in their hearts, but they had guns in their hands."

Emphasising the government’s response, he added, “We said we wanted to deal with that with urgency and with unity and we acted to deliver both.”

Australia shooting key highlights A gunman is reportedly still believed to be within the town and is said to be carrying a long-arm weapon.

The Commercial Hotel, a local pub, was closed at around 6 pm after law enforcement authorities instructed residents to stay indoors.

NSW Police have mobilised multiple resources from neighbouring policing districts, including heavily armed tactical police.

The tactical operations unit is en route with high-powered weapons and is expected to "contain the threat", the newspaper reported, citing sources.

The shooting occurred on Australia’s National Day of Mourning, as people across the country gathered to honour the 15 victims of the Bondi Beach attack on 14 December.