At least 32 killed in Pakistan coal mine explosion, 10 remain trapped; labour union blames negligence

A massive explosion in a coal mine in Pakistan on Thursday has killed at least 32 miners while trapping 10 others in life-threatening conditions, as per officials.

The blast, which occurred on the outskirts of the Baluchistan provincial capital of Quetta, was caused likely due to a buildup of methane gas in the mine, the Associated Press reported citing government mine inspector Ghani Baloch.

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Hours after the blast, seven bodies were recovered, and later 25 more bodies were recovered by emergency responders, as per a statement by officials and a provincial disaster management agency. Search and rescue operations are continuing, with rescue teams working in order to locate and recover the trapped miners.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the coal mine explosion in Pakistan? ⌵ The explosion in the coal mine in Pakistan was likely caused by a buildup of methane gas, according to government mine inspector Ghani Baloch. 2 How many miners were killed and trapped in the Pakistan coal mine explosion? ⌵ At least 32 miners died in the explosion, while 10 others remain trapped as rescue operations continue. 3 What actions have labor unions in Pakistan called for following the coal mine explosion? ⌵ Labor unions have blamed negligence for the explosion and are calling for stricter enforcement of safety regulations and accountability for those responsible. 4 Why are safety measures inadequate in Pakistan's coal mining industry? ⌵ Safety measures in Pakistan's coal mining industry are often inadequate due to factors like lack of proper ventilation and insufficient monitoring systems for dangerous gases. 5 What compensation will the families of miners receive after the explosion in Baluchistan? ⌵ The provincial government of Baluchistan will pay 500,000 Pakistani rupees (about USD 1,800) to the families of each miner who lost their lives in the explosion.

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Mine inspector Ghani Baloch said that rescue operations will continue until al bodies are recovered, but added that the death toll may rise further.

"The chances of finding anyone alive diminish after methane gas explosions because oxygen levels drop to zero, and rescuers are also proceeding cautiously inside the mine," Baloch said, as per AP.

Shoaib Nosherwani, the Minister for Mines and Minerals in Baluchistan, said that rescuers are working under extremely challenging conditions. He also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

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He said that the provincial government would be paying compensation of 500,000 Pakistani rupees (about USD 1,800) to the family of every miner who lost their lives in the explosion.

A thorough investigation into the cause of the blast will also be carried out, he said.

Labour union blames negligence However, a labour union of coal miners has said that it suspects that the blast occurred due to negligence, following which it has called for action against those responsible. The Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation has issued a statement in this regard, urging the government to strictly enforce safety regulations as well as take action against those firms that are found violating mine safety norms.

AP reports that deadly accidents are not uncommon in the coal mining industry of Pakistan, especially in Baluchistan. Mine in this region often lack basic ventilation, systems to monitor gases present, as well as other basic safety measures, the report reveals.

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For a long time, labour groups as well as mine workers have been accusing the owners of these mines of not meeting safety regulations as well as not providing workers with protective equipment.

Baluchistan, which is the largest province in Pakistan, is its least developed. Poverty and unemployment continue to plague the locals, and thus they continue to work in the mines and are dependent on the coal industry despite the risks and poor wages.

With AP inputs