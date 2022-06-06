At least 4 Long COVID symptoms are being reported: Check risks, signs and other details2 min read . 09:40 PM IST
- Though for some, the long COVID symptoms may go away in months, the same signs may continue to torment others for years
In the last 2 years, we have witnessed several surges and declines in COVID cases, and along the road, we have also learned to deal with the infection and its symptoms. However, what is still unknown is the long-term effects of the disease. Several studies are already underway on the topic and some of them have pointed out that the post-COVID syndrome “can affect your whole body" and you may experience lots of different symptoms, “either at once or at different times." Though for some, the symptoms may go away in months, the same signs may continue to torment others for years. Here are some symptoms of the Long COVID that are being reported currently:
At least 4 types of long COVID symptoms are being reported currently, which include lung disease, fatigue, heart ailment and depression.
Lung diseases: Covid is primarily a respiratory disease, hence its effects on the lungs are known and, one of its main symptoms is breathlessness. You can feel breathless while walking, carrying your shopping bag or going up or down the stairs. Some patients might also experience wet cough.
Symptoms: Pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and sepsis.
Fatigue: This is another very common symptom of long COVID. Many people recovering from coronavirus feel fatigued, and its intensity might vary. Though some feel tired, others are exhausted all the time. And these symptoms may continue to bother you all the time, or can torment you in bouts.
Meanwhile, trying too hard to exercise and getting back to pre-COVID levels too soon can cause fatigue. In case you try too hard, you can crash again. Take sufficient rest.
Chest pain: COVID can cause acute coronary syndrome, congestive heart failure, myocarditis, and arrhythmias. So chest pain after COVID can be worrying after the initial recovery.
Coronavirus can cause muscle pain or soreness in the chest. The same can cause chest pain that can be sharp or dull and come in bouts. Do not ignore such symptoms. And, people who already have heart issues should remain cautious as COVID can worsen the condition.
Symptoms: Tightness in the chest, cold sweat, breathing issues, irregular heartbeat, and discomfort in the arms, neck and jaw.
Depression: Many long COVID patients suffer from depression, anxiety, post-traumatic symptoms and cognitive impairment. Studies have revealed that the reasons behind it could be low social support, sleep disturbances, quarantine and exhaustion, loneliness, mental health difficulties.
