At least 5 killed in car bomb explosion outside Islamabad court

A car bomb outside a court in Pakistan's Islamabad has led to the death of five individuals on Tuesday, the Associated Press quoted Pakistan-run state media as saying.

Earlier it was reported that eight people were injured in the blast.

"We are probing what kind of blast it was. It is not clear yet. We will be able to provide more details after we get a report from our forensic team," a police spokesperson told Reuters.

The blast occurred near the entrance of Islamabad district court, which is typically remains crowded during working hours.

As per Pak state media, the blast, which was heard miles away, also caused damage to a number of vehicles that were parked outside the court.

The Islamabad incident comes in the wake of a car explosion in Delhi which has now left around 13 people dead so far. The incident occurred near Gate no. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station.

Investigation into the incident has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is also probing the Pulwama terror attack that happened in April this year.