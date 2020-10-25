At least 5 people in US VP Mike Pence's circle test positive for COVID-19

Washington: At least five people in US Vice President Mike Pence's circle have tested positive for COVID-19, including chief of staff Marc Short and outside adviser Marty Obst.

There are concerns that more people within Pence's inner circle will test positive for the virus in the coming days, the source said. "They're scared," the source said of staffers in the vice president's office, reported CNN.

Sources told CNN that Obst, who is a senior political adviser to Pence but is not a government employee, and at least three staffers in Pence's office have also tested positive for the virus.

The vice president's office has declined to comment on the total number of Pence aides to test positive for coronavirus in recent days.

Pence's office had announced on Saturday that Short had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center on October 2, not long after announcing on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus.

That same week, Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for the coronavirus, according to Pence's spokesman Devin O'Malley.

White House Physician, Dr Sean Conley, announced on October 12 that Trump had tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

