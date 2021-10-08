At least 50 people were killed and over 90 wounded after a deadly blast tore through in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, reported news agency AFP .

“So far, we have received 35 dead bodies and over 50 wounded people in our hospital," said a doctor at the Kunduz Central Hospital.

Another hospital run by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) received the bodies of at least 15 people, said the news agency.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had earlier said an unknown number of people had been killed and injured when "an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots" in Kunduz.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group, bitter rivals of the Taliban, has claimed similar recent atrocities.

Video footage showed bodies surrounded by debris inside the mosque that is used by people from the minority Shi'ite Muslim community.

Zalmai Alokzai, a local businessman who rushed to Kunduz Provincial Hospital to check whether doctors needed blood donations, described horrific scenes.

"I saw more than 40 dead bodies," he told AFP. "Ambulances were going back to the incident scene to carry the dead."

An international aid worker at the MSF hospital in the city told AFP there were fears the death toll could rise.

"Hundreds of people are gathered at the main gate of the hospital and crying for their relatives but armed Taliban guys are trying to prevent gatherings in case another explosion is planned," he said.

Kunduz's location makes it a key transit point for economic and trade exchanges with Tajikistan.

It was the scene of fierce battles as the Taliban fought their way back into power this year.

Often targeted by Sunni extremists, Shiite Muslims have suffered some of Afghanistan's most violent assaults, with rallies bombed, hospitals targeted and commuters ambushed.

Shiites make up roughly 20% of the Afghan population. Many of them are Hazara, an ethnic group that has been heavily persecuted in Afghanistan for decades.

