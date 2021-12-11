OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  At least 50 feared dead after tornado hits US state of Kentucky: governor
Listen to this article

At least 50 people are feared dead in Kentucky after a tornado swept through the US state, Governor Andy Beshear told a news conference early Saturday.

"I fear that there are more than 50 dead in Kentucky... probably closer to somewhere between 70 and 100, it's devastating," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout