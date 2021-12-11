At least 50 feared dead after tornado hits US state of Kentucky: governor

At least 50 feared dead after tornado hits US state of Kentucky: governor1 min read . 04:26 PM IST
I fear that there are more than 50 dead in Kentucky... probably closer to somewhere between 70 and 100, said Governor Andy Beshear
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
I fear that there are more than 50 dead in Kentucky... probably closer to somewhere between 70 and 100, said Governor Andy Beshear
At least 50 people are feared dead in Kentucky after a tornado swept through the US state, Governor Andy Beshear told a news conference early Saturday.
At least 50 people are feared dead in Kentucky after a tornado swept through the US state, Governor Andy Beshear told a news conference early Saturday.
"I fear that there are more than 50 dead in Kentucky... probably closer to somewhere between 70 and 100, it's devastating," he said.
"I fear that there are more than 50 dead in Kentucky... probably closer to somewhere between 70 and 100, it's devastating," he said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!