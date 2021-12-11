Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  At least 50 feared dead after tornado hits US state of Kentucky: governor

At least 50 feared dead after tornado hits US state of Kentucky: governor

A tornado has hit US state of Kentucky. (Representative image)
1 min read . 04:26 PM IST AFP

I fear that there are more than 50 dead in Kentucky... probably closer to somewhere between 70 and 100, said Governor Andy Beshear

At least 50 people are feared dead in Kentucky after a tornado swept through the US state, Governor Andy Beshear told a news conference early Saturday.

"I fear that there are more than 50 dead in Kentucky... probably closer to somewhere between 70 and 100, it's devastating," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

