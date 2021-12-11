At least 50 feared dead after tornado hits US state of Kentucky: governor

I fear that there are more than 50 dead in Kentucky... probably closer to somewhere between 70 and 100, said Governor Andy Beshear

At least 50 people are feared dead in Kentucky after a tornado swept through the US state, Governor Andy Beshear told a news conference early Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

