At least 50 killed as Myanmar military attacks rebel gathering, say media, militias

At least 50 killed as Myanmar military attacks rebel gathering, say media, militias2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 02:49 AM IST
Citing residents in the Sagaing region, BBC Burmese, Radio Free Asia (RFA), and the Irrawaddy news portal reported between 50 and 100 people, including civilians, had died in the attack
At least 50 people were killed in central Myanmar on Tuesday in an air strike by the military on an event attended by opponents to its rule, according to media and members of a local resistance movement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×