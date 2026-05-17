At least 8 injured in Italy after driver rams car into pedestrians; bystanders tackle knife-wielding suspect

At least eight people were injured on Saturday (local time), with four of them critically, after a driver crashed into pedestrians in the northern Italian city of Modena.

Quoting Mayor Massimo Mezzetti, news agency AP reported that there were no casualties in the dramatic crash; however, four people were in serious condition. Mezzetti added that a woman was pinned against a shop window and required the amputation of both legs.

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Here's what happened Describing the incident, Mezzetti said the vehicle made an entry via one of the city's main streets, and the accused drove onto the sidewalk, sending several people flying,” before crashing into the shop window.

Several witnesses reported that the accused was holding a knife; however, he did not manage to stab anyone, the mayor said, adding that investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the act. The driver attempted to flee but was first stopped by some of the citizens involved in the crash, then by police, and taken to headquarters for questioning.

Of those injured, victims were taken to hospitals in Modena and Bologna, including by helicopter in the most critical cases.

Local authorities have identified the suspect as a 31-year-old man born in Bergamo and raised in the province of Modena. He was detained shortly after. According to a CNN report, the accused is unemployed, holds a degree in economics, and is currently living with his parents.

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A Reuters report, citing sources in the country's interior ministry, said that the driver was receiving treatment for psychiatric disorders, but did not elaborate on the man's motivations or whether terrorism was a factor.

Officials worked to determine whether he was under the influence of substances or acted deliberately, the mayor noted.

Modena's mayor, Italian PM react to the incident Reacting to the incident, Mezzetti said, "The madman, I don’t know what to call him, the criminal who committed this act, he got out of the car brandishing a knife." He added, "Whatever the nature, it is a very serious act." “If it were an attack, it would be even more serious," the mayor noted.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in a social media post, called the incident “extremely serious". She wrote, "What happened today in Modena, where a man ran over several pedestrians and then allegedly stabbed a passerby, is extremely serious. I express my closeness to the injured people and their families. I also extend my thanks to the citizens who bravely intervened to stop the perpetrator and to the law enforcement agencies for their response."

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"I have spoken with the Mayor and remain in constant contact with the authorities to follow the developments of the situation. I trust that the perpetrator will be held fully accountable for his actions," the Italian Premier added.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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