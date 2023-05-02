8 people buried in Nepal avalanche, rescue operations underway

At least eight people are suspected to have been buried after an avalanche in the Darchula district of far-west Nepal. A team of Armed Police Force along with local enforcement officials have been deployed to the site.
At least eight people are suspected to have been buried after an avalanche in the Darchula district of far-west Nepal. A team of Armed Police Force along with local enforcement officials have been deployed to the site.
While the affected individuals have not yet been identified around eight yarsagumba collectors are believed to be missing. Local media reports suggested that around 8-9 people who had gone in search of caterpillar fungus were sheltering in a tent when the avalanche occurred.
While the affected individuals have not yet been identified around eight yarsagumba collectors are believed to be missing. Local media reports suggested that around 8-9 people who had gone in search of caterpillar fungus were sheltering in a tent when the avalanche occurred.
The incident took place at Bolin in the Vyas Rural Municipality-1 at around 2:45 pm on Tuesday.
The incident took place at Bolin in the Vyas Rural Municipality-1 at around 2:45 pm on Tuesday.