Home / News / World /  8 people buried in Nepal avalanche, rescue operations underway

8 people buried in Nepal avalanche, rescue operations underway

1 min read . 05:36 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 7, 2023, an aerial picture taken midair from an helicopter shows the summit of Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world at 8,848 metres, in Nepal's Himalayas range. - Everest is set to see record numbers of climbers this season with almost 500 people -- plus as many guides -- expected to attempt mountaineering's ultimate goal. (Photo by Sebastien BERGER / AFP)

At least eight yarsagumba collectors are suspected to be missing.

At least eight people are suspected to have been buried after an avalanche in the Darchula district of far-west Nepal. A team of Armed Police Force along with local enforcement officials have been deployed to the site.

While the affected individuals have not yet been identified around eight yarsagumba collectors are believed to be missing. Local media reports suggested that around 8-9 people who had gone in search of caterpillar fungus were sheltering in a tent when the avalanche occurred. 

The incident took place at Bolin in the Vyas Rural Municipality-1 at around 2:45 pm on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Bolin in the Vyas Rural Municipality-1 at around 2:45 pm on Tuesday.

 

 

