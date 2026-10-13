At least four killed, several injured after passenger train derails in Pakistan's Punjab | Top Updates

At least four people were killed and several others injured on Tuesday (local time) after all 14 coaches of a passenger train derailed near Sher Shah Bridge in Multan, in Pakistan’s Punjab province, local media reported.
AP, citing railway spokesman Kaleem Akhtar, reported that the Rehman Baba Express was travelling from Karachi to Peshawar when it derailed in Sher Shah at around 5:15 am on Tuesday.
1. Speaking to Dawn, train driver Rizwan Abbas recalled that the train was travelling at 100 kilometres per hour. He said, “The signal was clear, and as I was passing through the Sher Shah station area, I suddenly felt a push.” He added that he applied the brakes and brought the train to a halt. However, when he stepped out of the locomotive, he found that the passenger coaches had derailed and were lying off the tracks.
2. A rescue operation was launched following the incident. The spokesperson confirmed that rescuers had recovered all four bodies and evacuated injured passengers from the train’s 14 coaches. The injured were taken to Nishtar Hospital. Emergency responders and paramedics were dispatched to the scene, while rescue teams continued operations at the accident site.
3. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari expressed condolences and directed authorities to provide the best possible medical care to the injured. Sharif also asked the relevant authorities to speed up rescue operations, Geo News reported.
4. According to rescue officials, 13 coaches had been cleared, while work continued on the remaining coach. A passenger told reporters that workers had repaired the nuts and bolts of coach number nine near Rohri before the accident.
5. The claim has not been independently verified, and any connection between the reported repair and the derailment remains unclear. According to the report, Pakistan Railways and relevant officials are expected to provide further details as rescue operations continue.
6. Dawn, citing Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi, reported that the federal government inspector of railways (FGIR) had been appointed as the inquiry officer. Abbasi said, “We have appointed the FGIR to probe the incident. However, I cannot confirm that five passengers have died, as the railway’s divisional superintendent in Multan has reported four deaths.”
7. Following the accident, Pakistan Railways opened information and assistance desks at major stations, operating 24 hours a day. Divisional Commercial Officers (DCOs) were instructed to organise alternative transport and provide ticket refunds where required.
A statement said a replacement train carrying more than 500 Rehman Baba Express passengers had left Sher Shah Railway Station. The railways also coordinated with the Multan district administration to provide buses for passengers choosing to complete their journeys by road.