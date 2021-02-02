Subscribe
Home >News >World >At least one central bank is worried about speculation: China’s
Headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing

At least one central bank is worried about speculation: China’s

2 min read . 01:45 AM IST Nathaniel Taplin , The Wall Street Journal

China’s short-term lending rates shot up to their highest levels in two years last week

Markets in the US are going haywire, but since the economy is also in the tank, central bankers are hesitant to step in and spoil the fun. Not so in China. Markets there look bubbly too and the central bank isn’t amused.

China’s short-term lending rates shot up to their highest levels in two years last week, with the weighted average of the one-day interbank collateralized repo hitting nearly 7% Friday. As recently as Friday, Jan. 22, it was only 2.5%. Chinese short-term borrowing rates often jump ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday as holiday cash demand rises, but usually the central bank offsets that with big injections into the banking system. This time, not so much: the People’s Bank of China had hardly added any net liquidity in January as of mid last week, Morgan Stanley noted on Wednesday. Adding to investors’ skittishness, Chinese media last week reported comments from Ma Jun, an adviser to the central bank, warning of asset bubbles.

