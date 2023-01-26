At least one dead, several injured in machete attack at southern Spain churches2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 05:17 AM IST
Brutal attack left one person dead and several other injured at two churches in the southern port city of Algeciras in Spain
Spanish authorities said they were investigating what they called a possible "terrorist" incident after a machete-wielding man attacked several people at two churches in the southern port city of Algeciras, killing at least one person.
