Britain's princess and mother to Prince William and Prince Harry's, Princess Diana's fashion choices were not just clothes but a statement in every gown, every bicycle shorts she ever donned. Generations have adored Princess Diana's sartorial choices for as long as she appeared to the public eye.

From the Revenge dress, to her "Elvis dress" featuring all-over pearls and a cropped jacket with a high collar remain a couple of the late princess' most iconic looks.

On Friday, Sotheby's in New York auctioned a purple ball gown of Princess Diana, which also bagged the titles of being the most expensive of the late princess' gowns ever sold, according to Forbes magazine.

The strapless purple ball dress is part of Edelstein's 1989 Autumn collection. He designed the dresses for Princess Diana between 1982 to 1993.

The dress was auctioned for a whopping $604,800 ( ₹4.9 crores) on Friday, an amount five time times the pre-estimate value.

According to the description of the iconic gown on Sotheby's website, it is “a dramatic ball dress, in Infanta-style, from the collection of Diana, Princess of Wales. A strapless, evening dress of deep aubergine silk velvet, with a tulip-shaped stiffened skirt, augmented by three paste buttons at the back, designed by Victor Edelstein".

The pre-estimated value of the gown by Sotheby's was $80,000 -$120,000.

Four bidders contested for the dress which was finally sold for $604,800, surpassing the $347,000 fetched in a 2019 direct sale by the black, off-the-shoulder gown which the Princess wore while dancing with John Travolta at the White House in 1985, according to Forbes Magazine.

The purple dress was first sold at an auction for $24,150 in 1997. It was one of the 79 cocktail and evening dresses that the Princess had decided to auction off that year. The proceeds went to the AIDS Crisis Trust and the Royal Marsden Hospital, according to Vanity Fair.

(With agency inputs)