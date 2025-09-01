At SCO Summit, PM Modi calls for global unity against terrorism in front of Pakistan PM: ‘No country safe’

During the SCO Summit in China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, stressed that terrorism, separatism, and extremism hinder development, urging global unity against these threats. He acknowledged India's proactive role in countering Al Qaeda and combating terror financing.

What did PM Modi say on terrorism? “Security, peace and stability are the basis of the development of any country. But terrorism, separatism and extremism are big challenges in this path. Terrorism is not just a challenge to the security of a country but a common challenge for all of humanity. No country, no society, no citizen can consider itself safe from it,” PM Modi was quoted as saying.

"Any kind of double standard is not acceptable on the issue of terrorism," he added.

On the Pahalgam terror attack Referring to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi added, “...India has taken the lead in the fight against terror outfits like Al-Qaeda and its associates, and we oppose any kind of terror-financing. We have recently seen the brutal Pahalgam terror attack. I thank all the friendly nations who stood with us.…”

India's goal Speaking on India's vision, PM Modi said, “Today, India is moving ahead following the mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform... We have tried to turn every challenge into an opportunity... I invite all of you to be a part of India's development journey.”

On SCO's evolution Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is a matter of happiness that the SCO is evolving with the changing needs of the times. Four new centres are being set up to tackle challenges such as organised crime, drug trafficking, cyber security. We welcome this reform oriented mindset..."

On connectivity with Afghanistan, Central Asia PM Modi emphasises that strong connectivity enhances trade and fosters trust. India is focused on initiatives like Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor to improve connections with Afghanistan and Central Asia.

Connectivity that bypasses sovereignty loses trust and meaning..."PM Modi said adding, "India has always believed that strong connectivity not only boosts trade but also opens doors to growth and trust. With this in mind, we are working on initiatives like the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor. This will help us improve connectivity with Afghanistan and the Central Asia."

Civilisation Dialogue Forum formed PM Modi announced the establishment of the Civilisation Dialogue Forum.

“To enhance people-to-people ties in the SCO, I propose the formation of a 'Civilisation Dialogue Forum'. It will provide a global stage to share our ancient civilisation, culture, traditions, and literature…” PM Modi said.