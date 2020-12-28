AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast1 min read . 10:43 AM IST
- As of now, 96% of wireless network and 60% of business services are restored, says AT&T Communications
Dec 27 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc, which suffered widespread outages in Tennessee and other U.S. states after a bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning and damaged over 40 businesses, said it was aiming to restore all its wireless service by the end of Sunday.
"As of now, 96% of our wireless network is restored, 60% of our business services are restored, and 86% of our consumer broadband and entertainment services are restored. It is our goal to restore all service late today," AT&T Communications Chief Executive Jeff McElfresh said in a statement http://soc.att.com/2M4lPQE.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
